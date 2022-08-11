News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 11
USD
406.09
EUR
419.78
RUB
6.7
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
406.09
EUR
419.78
RUB
6.7
Show news feed
Families of soldiers killed in 44-day war petition to Armenia prosecutor's office
Families of soldiers killed in 44-day war petition to Armenia prosecutor's office
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The parents of the "Tsor" military unit servicemen, who died in the 44-day Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war in the fall of 2020, have petitioned to the prosecutor's office of Armenia, demanding that a criminal case be launched against the Ministry of Defense of Armenia. Jivan Mikayelyan, whose son Artak was one of the 21 artillerymen of the aforementioned military unit who died in the above-said war, told this to a press conference Thursday.

According to Jivan Mikayelyan, the main reason for opening this criminal case is that the parents of these fallen soldiers had called the MOD hotline where they were told that there was no information about the whereabouts of these servicemen. Moreover, according to Mikayelyan, they were assured by the MOD that there is no need to worry.

"They didn't know the situation, or they were deceiving us," added Jivan Mikayelyan.

The remains of 19 of the 21 fallen soldiers of the "Tsor" military division in Artsakh were found and buried more than a year after the 44-day war, while two other servicemen are still missing.

There is a criminal case already opened regarding the death of these soldier, and the separate part of this case is in court.

The commander of these servicemen, Gevorg Gevorgyan, is charged along the lines of this criminal case and is in custody. He is accused of inaction by authorities in order to save his own life, which has caused serious consequences. But he does not accept this charge against him.

The relatives of the aforesaid fallen servicemen demand that Jalal Harutyunyan, the former commander of the Artsakh Defense Army, be charged in this case as well. According to them, their sons were killed because of Harutyunyan's erroneous order.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Russia MFA: Moscow does not consider some criticism of peacekeeping troops in Karabakh to be justified
According to the deputy director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian foreign ministry, the Russian peacekeepers launch necessary efforts to stabilize the situation…
 Russia MFA informs about holding Moscow-Yerevan-Baku high-level contacts by late August
Any contact at a high level with the participation of the Russian president is commented on by the president's office...
 Russia MFA: Lachin corridor issue should be resolved on basis of trilateral statement
"The situation in the region remains in the center of Russia's attention," added Ivan Nechayev, Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the ministry...
 Raisi to Pashinyan: Iran is ready to use all its capacities to establish peace, stability in Caucasus
The Iranian President made the remarks in a phone call with the Armenian PM…
 Armenia government allocates about $1M to assist soldiers wounded in 44-day war
From the reserve fund…
 Azerbaijan media say Lachin corridor alternative motorway construction is completed
But they did not provide respective details…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos