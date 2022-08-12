News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 12
USD
406.09
EUR
419.78
RUB
6.7
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
406.09
EUR
419.78
RUB
6.7
Show news feed
At what phase is Lachin corridor alternative motorway construction on Armenian side?
At what phase is Lachin corridor alternative motorway construction on Armenian side?
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


People will have to travel along the 4.5km section of the Lachin (Berdzor) corridor’s alternative motorway on the Armenian side by a dirt road until the spring—until the Armenian side finishes its construction.

Mher Hambardzumyan, Head of the Road Construction Policy Department of the Ministry of Urban Development of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), said on Artsakh Public TV that although the aforesaid section is a dirt road now, it will be passable for any type of vehicle.

The State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads had announced Thursday that the construction of the new motorway connecting Armenia to the Artsakh capital Stepanakert has been completed on the Azerbaijani side.

Also 149.5m long and 13.5m wide bridge was built.

The total length of this motorway is 32 kilometers, of which 10 kilometers are in the territory of Armenia.

Azerbaijan had started the construction of its section on July 2021, and announced its completion a year later.

The newly constructed alternative motorway will be more than 11 meters wide and 21 meters long.

On the Armenian side, the construction equipment started working a few days ago.

Earlier, secretary of the Security Council of Artsakh, Vitaly Balasanyan, had traveled on the new route and got acquainted with the construction of the new motorway.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh FM: Liberal Party of Australia recognized Artsakh independence, Armenian Genocide
This is a significant political and moral support and an exemplary manifestation of humanity and friendship towards the people of Artsakh…
 Artsakh Defense Army: Situation along line of contact relatively stable
Together with the Russian peacekeeping contingent, steps are being taken to further stabilize the situation…
 David Babayan: The world has entered the era of naked geopolitics
The world has entered the era of bare geopolitics...
 Petrosyan: No family has left Aghavno
Not a single family has left Aghavno...
 Iranian Consul General in Kapan already appointed and arrives in Armenia
The Iranian Consul General in Kapan has already been appointed to the post of Abedin Varamin...
 Families of soldiers killed in 44-day war petition to Armenia prosecutor's office
The parents of the "Tsor" military unit servicemen…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos