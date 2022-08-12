News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 12
USD
406.09
EUR
419.78
RUB
6.7
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
406.09
EUR
419.78
RUB
6.7
Show news feed
Karabakh FM: Liberal Party of Australia recognized Artsakh independence, Armenian Genocide
Karabakh FM: Liberal Party of Australia recognized Artsakh independence, Armenian Genocide
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

On August 11, the Liberal Party of Australia State Conference, held in the State of New South Wales, adopted a motion recognizing the independence of the Republic of Artsakh and the Armenian,  Assyrian and Greek Genocides committed by the Ottoman Empire, as well as calling on the Federal Australian Government to recognize the independence of the Republic of Artsakh. Foreign Minister David Babayan of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) wrote this on Facebook.

“Recently, the New South Wales Parliamentary Friends of Armenia has also issued a statement condemning the aggressive policy of Azerbaijan towards the Republic of Artsakh.

“We express our gratitude to the Liberal Party of Australia and the New South Wales Parliamentary Friends of Armenia for such initiatives. This is a significant political and moral support and an exemplary manifestation of humanity and friendship towards the people of Artsakh.

“We also express our gratitude to the Australian Armenian community for its relentless support of Artsakh. The Australian Armenian community is one of the most organized segments of our Diaspora, which is constantly involved in solving Pan-Armenian issues and advocating our national interests,” the Artsakh FM added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
At what phase is Lachin corridor alternative motorway construction on Armenian side?
The Artsakh Public TV presented a report…
 Artsakh Defense Army: Situation along line of contact relatively stable
Together with the Russian peacekeeping contingent, steps are being taken to further stabilize the situation…
 David Babayan: The world has entered the era of naked geopolitics
The world has entered the era of bare geopolitics...
 Petrosyan: No family has left Aghavno
Not a single family has left Aghavno...
 Iranian Consul General in Kapan already appointed and arrives in Armenia
The Iranian Consul General in Kapan has already been appointed to the post of Abedin Varamin...
 Families of soldiers killed in 44-day war petition to Armenia prosecutor's office
The parents of the "Tsor" military unit servicemen…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos