Four families receive apartments in Shurnukh

Today the keys to a reconstructed apartment building were handed over in the Shurnukh administrative district of Syunik province. Four families will move into the apartments, two of whom lost their homes as a result of the 44-day war, two from Syunik

"There shouldn't be any homeless people in Goris. There are 86 families in Goris, who still live in barracks. The problem of their housing will also be solved, design works are underway. We have a task to complete the construction of this building by next year," Goris Mayor Arush Arushanyan told journalists.

A children's development center, a playground and a youth center were also opened in the settlement.

According to Arushanyan, another 13 apartments in Shurnukh are already under construction at the initiative of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure.

"I can proudly say that no one has emigrated from any of the border villages. The houses being built in Shurnukh are a few meters away from the enemy, but the people here are fighting. We must stand until the end, until the liberation of Artsakh. We must not only give homes to people who have lost their homes, but also expand the village and attract new residents. We need to do everything so that the quality of life of residents here is not inferior to the quality of life of people living in the center of Yerevan, Gyumri or Goris," Arush Arushanyan said.