White House: China wants to stabilize relations with the U.S. in the short term

China wants to stabilize relations with the United States in the short term as it faces domestic economic problems, White House Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific Region Kurt Campbell said, Reuters reports.
He said these problems, combined with the fact that China has aroused discontent among many of its neighbors, mean it is interested in more predictable ties with Washington in the "short term." "They've taken on and challenged many countries simultaneously," Campbell told an Aspen Security Forum event in Washington, mentioning Chinese territorial disputes with Japan and India. "I think they recognize that that has, in many respects, backfired."
"All of that suggests to me that the last thing the Chinese need right now is an openly hostile relationship with the United States. They want a degree of predictability and stability, and we seek that as well," Campbell said.
Campbell said the world will see a renewal of some of the more practical and predictable elements of great power diplomacy in the next few months.
"I think we're going to see some developments that I believe will be reassuring to the region as a whole," he said without elaborating.
He noted that the war in Ukraine has led to behind-the-scenes discussions in the Indo-Pacific region about maintaining peace and stability with respect to Taiwan.