News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
December 11
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
December 11
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
White House challenges UAE-Saudi Arabia mediation of Britney Griner's release
White House challenges UAE-Saudi Arabia mediation of Britney Griner's release
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The White House challenged a joint statement by the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia that said the countries were involved in mediation efforts related to the release of Brittney Griner from Russian custody.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Saudi Foreign Ministry reported the success of mediation efforts by UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to free Brittney Griner in exchange for Russian citizen Victor Bout

But White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre disputed this claim, telling reporters that the only countries that negotiated this deal were the United States and Russia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos