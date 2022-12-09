White House challenges UAE-Saudi Arabia mediation of Britney Griner's release

The White House challenged a joint statement by the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia that said the countries were involved in mediation efforts related to the release of Brittney Griner from Russian custody.
The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Saudi Foreign Ministry reported the success of mediation efforts by UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to free Brittney Griner in exchange for Russian citizen Victor Bout
But White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre disputed this claim, telling reporters that the only countries that negotiated this deal were the United States and Russia.