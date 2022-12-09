News
US to send HIMARS ammunition to Ukraine as part of new aid package
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The U.S. will send Ukraine HIMARS ammunition, NATO 155 millimeter shells and UAV countermeasures systems as part of a new aid package, according to a published Pentagon statement.

This security assistance package will provide Ukraine with new capabilities to strengthen its air defense. Capabilities within this package include: additional ammunition for Highly Mobile Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); 80,000 155 millimeter artillery rounds; and equipment for countering UAVs, the statement said.

The HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) was developed in the USA by BAE Systems and Lockheed Martin in 1996-2000, and has been produced since 2003. It is based on a U.S. Army FMTV three-axle wheeled chassis and can carry six rockets or one ATACMS tactical ballistic missile, with a firing range of up to 80 kilometers for selected types of ammunition.
