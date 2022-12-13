News
Russian Foreign Ministry: Idea of gas hub in Turkey will be realized
Region:Russia, Turkey
Theme: Economics

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said he was confident that the idea of a gas hub in Turkey will be implemented - it is in the interests of all: both consumers and producers of natural gas, RIA Novosti reported.

"The gas hub is an open idea. We hope that it will be implemented. And by the way, it will be in the interests of all, both gas producers - producing countries and consumers. Again, if those who are really interested in gas behave rationally," Grushko said.

He criticized the West's plans on "green transition" pointing out that the transition to renewable sources of light and heat will not happen as quickly as people dream about it and, therefore, gas as the cleanest carbon fuel will remain the main source of energy.

The creation of a gas hub would close the issue of stability of supply, demand and transit, as well as regulate the legal issues of supply.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
