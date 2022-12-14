State minister: Artsakh is under Azerbaijani blockade for 48 hours already

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Minister of State Ruben Vardanyan went on livestream and presented the current situation in Artsakh, which has been under Azerbaijani blockade for two days already.

"For more than 48 hours, the same situation continues at us. I want to say that I am proud to be with you. I really see unity. There is no panic, people are really ready to fight, and that inspires me. I had no doubt, now I am surer that we will win," he said.

Vardanyan said that they decided to transmit first-hand information every day to present the situation, as Azerbaijan uses various means to spread false information and rumors.

"There are some very important issues. Number one issue is the fuel issue. We don't know how long this blockade will last. We don't know how long it will take for us to get the fuel, which we are engaged in now. That is why we have introduced [energy] saving mode for everyone, including the government and state departments. We have left a special regime only for special services: ambulance, transport, etc.

The second important question concerns people who have separated from each other. Unfortunately, among them there are children who had gone to watch the [Junior] Eurovision [Song Contest in Armenia’s capital Yerevan] or other events, and now they cannot return to Artsakh. I want to assure that we are doing everything we can so that they have the most normal conditions, including going on excursions. I thank the mayor of [Armenia’s] Goris [city] very much for that. There are people who went to Armenia for treatment or other matters, and now they have problems related to housing and money. We collect all this information, process it, and resolve all issues as quickly as possible. Maybe we don't know about some cases; so, those who find themselves in such a situation, please call 119," said Vardanyan.

He stated that Artsakh is ready for normal negotiations if it is acceptable to all parties.

"We perfectly understand the problems faced by the Russian peacekeepers [in Artsakh]. However, we insist that the road [linking Artsakh to Armenia] should be [re]opened [by Azerbaijanis]. On the other hand, the situation is tense, and I call again not to give in to provocations, rumors. We will do everything to resolve the situation in our favor," emphasized the Minister of State of Artsakh.