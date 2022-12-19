News
CSTO Secretary General: Blocking Lachin corridor is unacceptable
CSTO Secretary General: Blocking Lachin corridor is unacceptable
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno Karabakh is very important and all the sides should help and be interested in the peacekeeping contingent, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said on Monday.

"We consider the mission carried out by Russian peacekeepers to be very important for the whole region. It is difficult to overestimate it. Of course, we note the difficult conditions for ourselves, especially now when the situation has worsened, including the blocking of the Lachin corridor. Of course, in our opinion, it is necessary to give freedom of movement to people and humanitarian cargoes. Hardship of deprivation for ordinary people is unacceptable. A humanitarian disaster is unacceptable," said Stanislav Zas.

Starting from 10:30 on 12 December a crowd of Azerbaijani false environmentalists dressed up as civilians, military officers and employees of special services blocked the only road connecting Artsakh and Armenia. False ecologists provoke the peacekeepers in every possible way, insult them and simultaneously distribute videos designed to terrorize the Armenian population. For eight days it's impossible to deliver food and medicine to Artsakh. More than a thousand people, including children, are stranded on the road. On December 13, Azerbaijan cut off gas supply to Artsakh, but was forced to restore gas supply on December 16.
