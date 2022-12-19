Zukunft Gas: EU attempts to limit wholesale gas prices are political illusion

Attempts of the European Union to limit wholesale prices on gas are a political illusion, which won't work in practice, said the director of the gas lobby Zukunft Gas Timm Kehler, Reuters reported.

He said it would make more sense to curb demand with a pan-European gas allocation mechanism. “But that is not on the table in Brussels,” he added.

EU energy ministers were considering a compromise proposed by the Czech Republic after months of failing to agree on a method for capping prices.

Germany, the largest EU member state and the largest gas market in continental Europe, criticized the proposed restrictions, fearing they would contribute to blocking access to gas on the world market.



