German Finance Ministry announces completion of nationalization of energy company Uniper and obtaining 99% of its shares
German Finance Ministry announces completion of nationalization of energy company Uniper and obtaining 99% of its shares
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

The German government has completed the nationalization of Germany's largest energy concern Uniper, having received 99% of the company's shares, the press service said.

Shareholders approved the investment of € 8 billion in the company and the purchase of shares at a price of € 1.7 per share.

easures for the participation of the state in the fate of the concern were taken as part of the rescue of the company and help for the energy supply of the country, according to the statement.

The company began to have problems against the background of reduced supplies of Russian gas, the group was forced to begin taking fuel from storage facilities and buy large amounts of raw materials at high prices on the spot market.

In July, Uniper turned to the German authorities for help. The company was given a loan of €11 billion, and the German government decided to buy a 30% stake in the concern. In September it became known that the German authorities were discussing nationalization of the energy company.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
