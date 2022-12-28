Electricity tariffs for consumers in Armenia have not changed

The Public Services Regulatory Commission (PSRC) of Armenia on December 28 left unchanged the tariffs of electricity for all categories of consumers. The Commission's press service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The Commission decided to leave the current tariffs unchanged after analyzing all positive and negative factors which affect the electric energy supplied to consumers by Electric Networks of Armenia.
As of February 1, 2022, electricity tariffs for socially disadvantaged families (about 11% of residential consumers) in Armenia amount to AMD 29.99 per kWh during the daytime and AMD 19.99 per night-time. For other categories of citizens, the tariff amounts to AMD 44.98 and AMD 34.98, respectively.
For non-citizen consumers, the range was from AMD 41,98 to 50,48 during daytime hours and AMD 37,98 to 40,48 during nighttime hours.