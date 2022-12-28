News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
December 28
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
December 28
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Electricity tariffs for consumers in Armenia have not changed
Electricity tariffs for consumers in Armenia have not changed
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The Public Services Regulatory Commission (PSRC) of Armenia on December 28 left unchanged the tariffs of electricity for all categories of consumers. The Commission's press service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The Commission decided to leave the current tariffs unchanged after analyzing all positive and negative factors which affect the electric energy supplied to consumers by Electric Networks of Armenia.

As of February 1, 2022, electricity tariffs for socially disadvantaged families (about 11% of residential consumers) in Armenia amount to AMD 29.99 per kWh during the daytime and AMD 19.99 per night-time. For other categories of citizens, the tariff amounts to AMD 44.98 and AMD 34.98, respectively.

For non-citizen consumers, the range was from AMD 41,98 to 50,48 during daytime hours and AMD 37,98 to 40,48 during nighttime hours.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Eurofer: gas prices in Europe may remain at historically high levels in 2023
We have no forecasts for gas prices...
 Yeni Şafak: Black Sea gas can cover Turkey's population demand for 33 years
With the latest discovery in the Black Sea...
 Austria warns of threat of power cuts in Europe
The question is not whether it will happen, but when it will happen...
 3 power substations attacked in US
A total of three facilities were vandalized...
 Alexander Novak: Russia reached agreement with Azerbaijan on increase of natural gas deliveries
“Because they still have a gas deficit," the Russian deputy PM added...
 Turkmenistan to extend electricity supplies to Afghanistan
In particular, the state electricity corporation Turkmenenergo...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos