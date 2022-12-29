News
Zakharova: CSTO ready to send monitoring mission to Armenia if Yerevan is interested
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


Russia takes into account that it is bound by alliance obligations with both Armenia and Azerbaijan, and therefore it has adopted an unchanged position as a mediator that enables to perform this function effectively. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said this at Thursday’s press briefing—and commenting on the recent statements by the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, who had noted now an opportunity has been created for Russia to stand with Armenia and protect its sovereignty, and Yerevan is waiting for respective actions.

Asked whether Moscow will decide on its allied relations with Yerevan on the matter of normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, Zakharova said: "I don't want to find out what exactly the politician you mentioned meant. If we are talking about Russian assistance for the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement, then Russia relies here on the entire complex of high-level trilateral agreements, including the statements of November 9, 2020, January 11, November 26, 2021, and October 1, 2022. They are the reliable basis for advancing the process of normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan. It is clear: we [i.e., Russia] take into account that we are bound by alliance obligations with both Armenia and Azerbaijan, and therefore we have adopted an unchanged position as a mediator that enables to perform this function effectively. And I fully hope that they know about it in Armenia. And if we are talking about obligations within the framework of the CSTO, then in the case of Yerevan's interest, the other member states of the organization will be ready to send a monitoring mission to Armenia."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
