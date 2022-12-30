Newspaper: West urges Armenia PM not to leave CSTO

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: Armenian-Russian relations have again entered a phase of escalation [of tension].
Political circles are worried about this tension; such a situation existed before the war of 2020.
By the way, some sources of the [Armenian] authorities claim that [PM Nikol] Pashinyan has given an ultimatum to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin: either they [re]open the Lachin road or Armenia leaves the CSTO and EAEU.
However, our sources report that Pashinyan admitted at a meeting with ambassadors in Jermuk [city] last week that [French President Emmanuel] Macron warned him not to leave the CSTO—they cannot assume the role of the RA’s guarantor, and RA Ambassador to the US [Lilit] Makunts added that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also conveyed such an exhortation.