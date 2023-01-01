Pashinyan: There is only one formula for solving the pragmatic problem of having a sovereign, strong and secure state

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan delivered a New Year's message, which said:
"Dear people,
Dear compatriots,
Here comes the year 2022, and in few minutes 2023 will knock at our doors, opening a new era in the life of each of us and our country.
This is why we love the New Year: it is a cosmic and psychological threshold, on this side of which we hope to leave all our failures, all our mistakes and losses and hope to see our dreams come true.
This childish notion of New Year's Eve accompanies a person throughout his life, until the moment when one understands that a dream can otherwise be called a strategy, and the fulfillment of a dream a plan of action, the realization of which is exclusively your prerogative, and you must rely on yourself, exclusively on yourself, and therefore your dream and your actions must be specific, extremely concrete, measurable and achievable.
This is probably what the great Yeghishe Charents had in mind when he wrote the novel "The Land of Nairi" which is little read and has a message not understood by everybody, and today we probably bear the heavy consequences of having read it little and understood it even less. The public activity of the giant of Armenian thought and soul, Hovhannes Tumanyan, is even less understood, and this oblivion has distorted our idea of national and state interest.
I would like to declare 2023 the year of reading Charents' and Tumanyan's strategic works as a key message and strategy for nation building, as a recipe for reconciliation with ourselves, as a way to formulate our dreams as strategy and a way to perceive strategy as dreams, as a tool for understanding what is happening to us these days. And what is happening is this: we are fighting for an independent, sovereign, prosperous and secure state, exactly a state. We are in a biblical exodus and we are walking through the desert, moving from the Land of Nairi to the Republic of Armenia, which has a very clear shape and a very clear area of 29,800 square kilometers. It is a difficult and dangerous, but also unavoidable path for the sake of salvation, for the sake of the Republic, for the sake of statehood.
There is only one formula for solving the very pragmatic task of having a sovereign, strong and secure state: we must be able to change the quality of our relations in our region, first of all in our region, and this is extremely difficult from the political, historical and socio-psychological point of view, in an atmosphere where we are very often threatened, very often wounded and very often killed.
But today we are talking about our own actions, not the actions of others, and the formula for action is the same: to love the homeland according to Charents and Tumanyan. It means to love the Republic of Armenia as our Motherland and to base all our actions, dreams and strategies on that love.
Dear Nation,
Dear Compatriots,
The year 2022 was a year of serious challenges. The illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor has put our brothers and sisters in Nagorno-Karabakh and all of us in a difficult situation. I have spoken many times about the political assessment of this situation and possible solutions. Now I want to hug our brothers and sisters under blockade tightly and tell them that they are important recipients of the message of changing the quality of relations in the region, and this is an exceptional time for all of us to reflect.
The aggression against the sovereign territory of Armenia from May 2021 to September 13, 2022 was doubly painful because our security allies left us alone, choosing to remain in passive observer status or offering active observer status as an alternative.
But we were not left alone in the world and I would like to thank those countries and international organizations which were not indifferent to the situation and, without any commitment to our country, took unprecedented decisions in support of establishing security and stability in our region.
And most importantly, today I bow before all our martyrs, their parents and their families, their children, and my appeal is first and foremost directed to them, those who are the most important symbols of Armenia's future because they died so that Armenia might live, they fell so that Armenia might be reborn.
That's why, that's why our response to the global and regional storms, new challenges to security is asymmetric. The more challenges escalate, the more we focus on the institutional, social, economic, political, and democratic reforms, on the development agenda, because that is the only way to enhance our sustainability today and ensure tomorrow's prosperity.
Thanks to these additional budgets, we served 786,000 patients in 2022 in medical care under the state contract, more than doubling compared to 2017, by 437,000 cases or 125 percent.
And why are we doing all this? For one reason, only and only one reason: because we love you, we love our country. I love you all, I love our country, our state, and where I make mistakes and stumble, where I fail, maybe because of too much love, which maybe clouds the mind. But in the end, love is almighty, and we will bring our ship, our Republic of Armenia, which is caught in a stormy ocean, to a peaceful harbor.
And consequently,
Long live liberty,
Long live the Republic of Armenia,
Long live our children, for they live and will live in free and happy Armenia!
Happy New Year and Merry Christmas!"