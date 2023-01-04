News
Turkey announces possibility of joint patrols with Russia in northern Syria
Region:World News, Russia, Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar spoke about a meeting held the day before with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In particular, he said, joint patrols with Russia in the northern part of Syria may be organized, TRT TV channel reports.

The day before he was received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the headquarters of the ruling Justice and Development Party, Akar said, as always, 'we had regular, periodic meetings with our president. We provided them with information about the latest developments and received their instructions.'

The Turkish defense minister also commented on the meeting of the defense and intelligence ministers of Russia, Turkey and Syria, which was held in Moscow on December 28.

"The meetings will continue. Necessary agreements have been reached on this matter. We can develop joint patrols with Russia in northern Syria. This process will continue in the form of repeated meetings of experts... We have always supported and support the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2254," he said.

 
