Iran plans to launch $8bn-worth oil projects by March

Iranian Minister of Petroleum Javad Owji said a number of unfinished petroleum projects worth $8 billion in total are scheduled to come on stream by the end of the current Iranian calendar year to March 23, Shana reported.

In a live televised interview on Friday, Owji added that the projects are aimed at addressing such priorities as enhancing oil and natural gas production, boosting natural gas refining capacity, natural gas transmission pipelines, petrochemical compounds, and gathering associated petroleum gases.

One of the projects is Phase 11 of the massive South Pars natural gas field development. Once operational, the project will add 14 million cubic meters of natural gas to the natural gas production capacity of Iran.

The Minister of Petroleum added that for these plans, the capacity of investment participation of domestic and foreign sectors have been tapped.





