News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
January 07
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
January 07
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Iran plans to launch $8bn-worth oil projects by March
Iran plans to launch $8bn-worth oil projects by March
Region:Iran
Theme: Economics

Iranian Minister of Petroleum Javad Owji said a number of unfinished petroleum projects worth $8 billion in total are scheduled to come on stream by the end of the current Iranian calendar year to March 23, Shana reported

In a live televised interview on Friday, Owji added that the projects are aimed at addressing such priorities as enhancing oil and natural gas production, boosting natural gas refining capacity, natural gas transmission pipelines, petrochemical compounds, and gathering associated petroleum gases. 

One of the projects is Phase 11 of the massive South Pars natural gas field development. Once operational, the project will add 14 million cubic meters of natural gas to the natural gas production capacity of Iran.

The Minister of Petroleum added that for these plans, the capacity of investment participation of domestic and foreign sectors have been tapped.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Oil to jump 28% in 2023, and another energy crisis will push prices up
Higher prices will force the U.S. to directly intervene in markets...
 Xi Jinping wants closer energy cooperation with Turkmenistan
Turkmen gas is delivered to China's east coast through...
 Gazprom reduces gas pumping to the EU through Ukraine
"Gazprom is supplying Russian gas for transit through the territory of Ukraine...
 Pakistan to close malls and markets early to save energy
Many Pakistanis shop and dine in restaurants before midnight...
 Gas, electricity prices in Germany to remain at least twice as high as they were before energy crisis
Krebber added that his price forecast depends on a 20 percent reduction...
 Electricity tariffs for consumers in Armenia have not changed
For non-citizen consumers, the range was from AMD 41,98 to 50,48...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos