Armenians rally outside BBC office in UK to demand the truth about Artsakh
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Representatives of the Armenian community of Great Britain held a protest near the BBC headquarters and office in London demanding to tell the truth about the blockade of Artsakh and to stop supporting Azerbaijani terrorism.

Since December 12, 2022, Azerbaijan has closed the Lachin corridor connecting Artsakh with Armenia, resulting in a blockade of 120,000 residents of Artsakh, including 30,000 children. 1,100 civilians, including 270 minors, cannot return from Armenia to Artsakh.

The blockade makes it impossible to deliver 400 tons of food and medicine from Armenia to Artsakh on a daily basis, resulting in food and medicine shortages.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
