Taliban to revise journalism curriculum to crack down on lies about power
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Afghanistan's Ministry of Higher Education has announced plans to revise the journalism curriculum to ensure that young employees do not spread lies against the authorities or Islamic values, Khaama Press Agency reported, citing the minister of the department in the Taliban government, Nid Mohammad Nadeem.

As the agency notes, the higher education minister said the West is using the media as a powerful tool in its interests, waging an intellectual and propaganda war against Muslims.

The interim administration plans to substantially revise the journalism curriculum to prepare young journalists to serve the country with honor and integrity rather than spreading lies against the authorities or Islamic values, the agency writes, citing Nid Mohammad Nadeem.

According to the agency, the Taliban imposed restrictions on the media after coming to power. There were restrictions on coverage of issues contrary to Islam, insulting national figures or criticizing the authorities.
