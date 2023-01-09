News
Stoltenberg: Sweden has done everything necessary to secure Turkey's consent for NATO membership
Stoltenberg: Sweden has done everything necessary to secure Turkey's consent for NATO membership
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Sweden has done everything necessary to secure Turkey's consent to NATO membership, alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO in May. The move requires unanimous approval from alliance members. Turkey has put the process on hold, putting pressure on the two Scandinavian countries to extradite people whom Ankara considers "terrorists."

Last month, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Sweden was not even "halfway" to meeting its commitments to secure Ankara's demands. His statement came after a Swedish court ruled not to extradite a journalist accused by Turkish authorities of involvement in the failed 2016 coup.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said the country had fulfilled its obligations.

The parliaments of 28 NATO countries have already ratified the membership of Sweden and Finland. Turkey and Hungary are the only members that have not yet given their consent.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
