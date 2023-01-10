PM: Baku's rhetoric about corridors prevents restoration of Iran-Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan railway

Armenia is ready to restore Yeraskh-Saradark-Ordubad-Meghri-Goradiz railroad, we are interested in it, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told briefing on Tuesday.

Pashinyan said he is interested in opening cargo transportation by road in the west and east direction and building new roads in Armenia as well. According to his assessment, in this sense the road and freight transportations in the direction north-south will also be active.

The PM explained that we are talking about restoring the Iran-Armenia, Iran-Azerbaijan, Iran-Russia railroad through Armenia and Nakhijevan.

"We are ready to go in this direction. The only thing hindering it is Azerbaijan's continued unchanged rhetoric about certain corridors. We are ready to implement our concept about the 'Armenian Crossroads'. For well-known reasons, global logistical chains are changing, and these changes can be used in the name of peace and stability in the region, and not vice versa. If we want Armenia to be a developed and secure country, we must think about changing the quality of relations in the region," the Armenian Prime Minister said.

He added that the government's 2021-2026 program considers regionalization as an important foreign policy direction. "Historically in the region we have had more concerns than opportunities, and that is understandable. Perhaps it's time to change our angle," Pashinyan concluded.



