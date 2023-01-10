News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 10
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 10
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
PM: Baku's rhetoric about corridors prevents restoration of Iran-Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan railway
PM: Baku's rhetoric about corridors prevents restoration of Iran-Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan railway
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics


Armenia is ready to restore Yeraskh-Saradark-Ordubad-Meghri-Goradiz railroad, we are interested in it, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told briefing on Tuesday.

Pashinyan said he is interested in opening cargo transportation by road in the west and east direction and building new roads in Armenia as well. According to his assessment, in this sense the road and freight transportations in the direction north-south will also be active.

The PM explained that we are talking about restoring the Iran-Armenia, Iran-Azerbaijan, Iran-Russia railroad through Armenia and Nakhijevan.

"We are ready to go in this direction. The only thing hindering it is Azerbaijan's continued unchanged rhetoric about certain corridors. We are ready to implement our concept about the 'Armenian Crossroads'. For well-known reasons, global logistical chains are changing, and these changes can be used in the name of peace and stability in the region, and not vice versa. If we want Armenia to be a developed and secure country, we must think about changing the quality of relations in the region," the Armenian Prime Minister said.

He added that the government's 2021-2026 program considers regionalization as an important foreign policy direction. "Historically in the region we have had more concerns than opportunities, and that is understandable. Perhaps it's time to change our angle," Pashinyan concluded.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russian deputy minister for economic development: Work to expand capacity of Upper Lars border crossing continues
The work to expand the capabilities of the Upper Lars border crossing point and to optimize the cargo and vehicle clearance procedures continues...
 First train leaves Uzbekistan for Europe bypassing Russia
The first container train left Uzbekistan for Europe to bypass Russia...
 Armenia PM on Tuesday's tripartite meeting: We did not have specific result in reopening railway
But I want to reaffirm that Armenia is ready and interested in the implementation of this program…
 EU representative lauds Azerbaijan for activeness in implementation of ‘Middle Corridor’
Lawrence Meredith, Director for the Eastern Partnership and Institution Building at the Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations at the European Commission, is in Baku...
 Armen Baibourtian: Armenia-India cooperation on North-South road corridor started back in 2000s
As per the first Armenian ambassador to India, the latter not only sees benefit in this corridor, but contributes to its formation…
 Kazakhstan, Turkey and Azerbaijan FMs meet in Aktau to discuss Middle Corridor
Aktau hosts the second trilateral meeting of foreign and transport ministers...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos