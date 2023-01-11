Armenian Deputy Defense Minister refrains from forecasts on possibility of another Azerbaijani aggression

Armenian Deputy Defense Minister Arman Sargsyan refrains from forecasts on the possibility of another Azerbaijani aggression.
In a conversation with journalists, the official assured that the defense department is making every effort to ensure that in the case of aggression, it will be repelled.
"There is a growth of tension in the region, there has not been a day recently when the background of tension has not persisted. In that sense, I consider it inappropriate to make any forecasts," Sargsyan said.