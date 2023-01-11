Dollar, euro continue gaining value in Armenia

EU and NATO set up task force for joint protection of critical infrastructure

14.8% drop in gasoline, 13.7% increase in diesel fuel prices recorded in Armenia in 1 year

Bloomberg: Europe will be able to avoid gas shortages thanks to China

Karabakh state minister: Situation is complicated, we must be ready for all possible developments

Karabakh Security Council meeting convened, statement adopted

Kyodo: US build deck aircraft on uninhabited island in Japan

Armenian political scientist: West believes that conflicts’ absence in South Caucasus will reduce Russia influence there

CSTO Secretariat has not received notification from Yerevan about cancellation of military exercises in Armenia

Azerbaijan's ambassador to Israel appointed

Official: It is not decided what companies will participate in Armenia-Turkey air freight transportation

France plans to raise retirement age to 64 years

Switzerland cantons’ council calls to organize humanitarian air bridge between Yerevan, Stepanakert

Bayramov holds consultations with Cavusoglu

Asia Nikkei: Russia and Iran will discuss creating a trade route with India to circumvent sanctions

Armenia parliament opposition leader: PM reached arrangement with Turkey, Azerbaijan not to improve our army

Russia and Ukraine agree on exchange of prisoners of war

EU to impose new sanctions against Belarus

Armenian Deputy Defense Minister refrains from forecasts on possibility of another Azerbaijani aggression

Peskov questions reliability of reports about Ankara supplying cluster munitions to Kyiv

Armenia official: Negotiating with Azerbaijan to allow finding bodies of 3 soldiers missing after September events

Kremlin reacts to idea of stationing UN peacekeepers in Karabakh

Aliyev uneasily blackmails Armenia

Canada to buy from US NASAMS air defense system for Ukraine

Azerbaijan FM urgently calls Washington, complains about Armenia

Azerbaijan doesn't allow to carry out works at crash site of only power line feeding Artsakh

Turkey, Russia and Ukraine to discuss opening humanitarian corridor

Armenia is on Forbes list of best places to travel in 2023

US Helsinki Commission condemns Lachin corridor blockade

Copper prices rise

Azerbaijan president encourages ‘environmentalists’ who are implementing blockade of Karabakh

COAF to continue rural community development programs in Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh

Last king of Greece dies

Armenian Ministry of Education to compensate expenses for air tickets of young participants of various events

Head of Order of Malta: We should do our best to safeguard freedom, security of movement between Armenia, Karabakh

Zelenskyy: There will be no third world war, this is not a trilogy

OSCE Chairman-in-Office to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan, calls for all sides to ease tensions

Gold goes up in price

Newspaper: Investors fleeing from Armenia, investments into country dropping

Oil falls in price

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan appoints new ministers

Newspaper: Armenia PM is wrong, missing people have not been searched for long time

Karabakh faces fuel crisis, sector representatives say they will be unable to endure for long time

Bentley sells record number of cars for year in its history

UK creates world's first tractor that runs on manure

Mysterious antennas start to be found in US mountains

Study: long journeys have positive impact on health

US is considering ban on gas stoves

Bloomberg: Turkey election results will affect geopolitical, economic calculations of US, Russia

2022 is Europe's second warmest year on record

World Bank warns that global economy is dangerously close to recession

Goldman Sachs no longer expects recession in the eurozone in 2023

Aliyev complains of sending EU mission to Armenia

Ashotyan: Moscow has long disbelieved Pashinyan

Russian peacekeepers continue talks to unblock the Lachin corridor

Analysts model Chinese invasion of Taiwan: Heavy losses for all sides, including US

Getting digital pound design right is higher priority than quick launch

US is considering possibility of sending Stryker armored combat vehicles to Ukraine

Aliyev: This year is Armenia's 'last chance'

World Bank forecasts Armenia's economic growth of 4.1% in 2023

Six drug couriers neutralized, 300 kg of ketamine seized in northern Thailand

Aliyev makes it clear he has no intention to unblock Lachin corridor

Reuters: German exports to Iran grow despite diplomatic tensions

Because of Artsakh blockade 6,828 children can't attend educational institutions

German FM makes unannounced visit to Kharkiv

Artsakh Informational Center shares official newsletter over blockade

US wants to deploy Marines armed with missiles on Japanese island of Okinawa

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan’s press conference: 5 most important quotes (VIDEOS)

FM: Italy intends to supply Ukraine with missile defense system, but must solve technical problems

Mirzoyan to Donfried: Azerbaijan must restore Lachin corridor regime without any preconditions

Swedish authorities allow deployment of nuclear weapons in peacetime

Mirzoyan: Closing Lachin corridor is a gross violation of international humanitarian law

Aliyev: Zangezur corridor will be implemented whether Armenia wants it or not

The Economic Times: Pakistan to send 159 weapons containers to Ukraine

Stoltenberg says EU and NATO must step up aid to Ukraine

Chinese Navy shows unique vessel for transportation of warships

Stoltenberg says Finland and Sweden will join NATO

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan conclude agreement on communication line on Caspian Sea bed

Sick child brought from Artsakh to Armenia today to be sent to Germany for treatment

Ursula von der Leyen announces new sanctions against Belarus