News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
January 13
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
January 13
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
TRT Haber: Turkey may offer Europe its own gas from Black Sea fields
TRT Haber: Turkey may offer Europe its own gas from Black Sea fields
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Economics

Turkey may offer new supply alternatives for a number of European countries after discovering new gas reserves in the Black Sea, TRT Haber TV channel reported on Friday.

Turkey in 2020 discovered a large gas field in the Black Sea, the volume of which is estimated at 540 billion cubic meters. Then the President Tayyip Erdogan called the field the largest in the country. He also reported that a gas field with reserves of 58 billion cubic meters was discovered in the Black Sea, the reserve estimate was increased to 652 billion, and the total gas reserves in the Black Sea reached 710 billion cubic meters and worth 1 trillion dollars in international markets.

The signing of the agreement between Turkey and Bulgaria on natural gas trade is a notable development for the EU and the Balkan countries. The renewed gas discovered by Ankara in the Black Sea and its powerful gas infrastructure could offer new alternatives for some European countries, the channel reported.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Bloomberg: China may become most important supplier of diesel fuel to Europe after EU oil embargo
According to Vortexa Ltd. last year, the EU imported about 220 million barrels...
 Goldman Sachs allows Brent to rise to $110 after restrictions in China are lifted
British conglomerate Barclays expects Brent prices to rise to $106 per barrel in the fourth quarter...
 U.S. House of Representatives approves ban on oil sales to China from reserves
Last year, nearly 1 million barrels of oil from the SPR went to Unipec America...
 World oil prices dropping
According to the trading data…
 Sanctions on Russian oil are costing Moscow more than $170 million a day
The Finland-based think tank estimates that Russia's crude oil exports fell 12 percent in December...
 Sweden wants to build new nuclear power plants
Romina Pourmokhtari, minister for climate and environment...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos