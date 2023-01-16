News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 16
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 16
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
China builds world's first unmanned ship with artificial intelligence and drones
China builds world's first unmanned ship with artificial intelligence and drones
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Innovations

China has built the world's first unmanned vessel that is controlled by artificial intelligence and capable of independently launching air, surface and underwater drones. According to the South China Morning Post, the vessel is officially a research vessel and is operated by the Southern Marine Science and Engineering Laboratory of Guangdong Province.

The Zhuhaiyun vessel is capable of navigating autonomously in the open ocean and performing tasks without human intervention. However, if necessary, the operator can take control.

According to the owners, successful testing of the vessel and a drone test run took place last week, with the vessel showing for 12 hours that it can navigate around obstacles and plot a route on its own.

The vessel can use satellite data and its own autonomous vehicles to navigate.

Once operational, the vessel is expected to be used for surveys, including ocean mapping, as well as patrols and water sample analysis.

The vessel is 88.5 m long, 14 m wide, and has a displacement of 2,100 tons. Its average speed is 13 knots (24 km/h) and maximum speed is 18 knots (33 km/h).
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Cyborg rats could join ranks of India's intelligence services
Rats were not chosen as performers in this project by chance...
 SpaceX applies for registration in South Korea to launch Starlink Internet service
The company, which is expected to create a subsidiary...
 Fixed internet service still unavailable in Artsakh
The unavailability of this service is temporary, informed the Karabakh Telecom company…
 UK creates world's first tractor that runs on manure
To create the liquefied fuel, the cow manure is sent to a special storage facility...
 Getting digital pound design right is higher priority than quick launch
China is pushing a pilot for a digital yuan and the European Central Bank...
 Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan conclude agreement on communication line on Caspian Sea bed
The largest project in the Caucasus and Central Asia for the construction of a fiber-optic communication...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos