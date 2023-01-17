News
Russian permanent rep. to OSCE: Lachin corridor must remain under control of Russian peacekeepers
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Lachin corridor should remain under the control of Russian peacekeepers, Moscow calls on Azerbaijani and Armenian partners to demonstrate goodwill and jointly seek mutually acceptable compromises in order to resolve the crisis as soon as possible, Russian permanent representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich said, RIA Novosti reported.

"The deteriorating humanitarian situation in the region causes serious concern. The population must not become a hostage of political differences between Baku and Yerevan. The Lachin corridor should remain under the control of the RCC and be used only for the purposes outlined in the Statement of November 9, 2020. We urge our Azerbaijani and Armenian partners to demonstrate good will and jointly search for mutually acceptable compromises in order to resolve the situation around the Lachin corridor as soon as possible, agree on the parameters of ore field development and resolve problems with power supply," Lukashevich said at a special meeting of the OSCE Post Council.

According to Lukashevich, Moscow is ready to help in every possible way. Russian peacekeepers helped to organize the passage of ambulance crews and cars of the International Committee of the Red Cross through the Lachin corridor. Also, the supply of gas and Internet access to Karabakh residents was restored in time. The parameters of the repair of the power lines are being agreed upon. The Russian side is taking all possible measures both at the political level and "on the ground," in contacts with the parties concerned, to de-escalate tensions and resolve the situation, the Permanent Representative said.

"A sustainable and long-lasting solution is possible only on the basis of strict observance of all provisions of the trilateral agreements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia. We consider any provocative actions and public attacks against the PKK as unacceptable and detrimental to the process of normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations. The Russian peacekeepers are making a key contribution to ensuring security in their deployment zone, which was stated by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia at the Sochi Summit on October 31 (2022 - Ed.)," he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
