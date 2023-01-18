Maia Sandu says Russia counted on the fact that it can blackmail us with an energy crisis

Against the background of the war in Ukraine unleashed by Russia, gas prices in Moldova have increased sevenfold, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Point.md reports.

"In Moldova, the gas tariff rose seven times in the past 18 months, and this is not a country where people have big salaries. But we believe in democracy, we appreciate it, we want to be part of the free world, and that's why the only way out is to stick together. Yes, it's difficult, but we have to help Ukraine, to stop Russia, because otherwise we will all be in danger," she said.

According to Sandu, Moldova's energy system before the war was 100 percent dependent on supplies from Russia. Over the past year, the country has managed to reduce this figure to 40%, finding other sources.

"Russia was counting on the fact that it could blackmail us with an energy crisis. And Europe was able to solve this problem. During the discussion of this problem in the spring, no one believed that the EU could find a solution so quickly. Yes, we have to pay the price, and we hate to realize that our people have to pay more for energy," she said.



