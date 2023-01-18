News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 18
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 18
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Maia Sandu says Russia counted on the fact that it can blackmail us with an energy crisis
Maia Sandu says Russia counted on the fact that it can blackmail us with an energy crisis
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Against the background of the war in Ukraine unleashed by Russia, gas prices in Moldova have increased sevenfold, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Point.md reports.

"In Moldova, the gas tariff rose seven times in the past 18 months, and this is not a country where people have big salaries. But we believe in democracy, we appreciate it, we want to be part of the free world, and that's why the only way out is to stick together. Yes, it's difficult, but we have to help Ukraine, to stop Russia, because otherwise we will all be in danger," she said.

According to Sandu, Moldova's energy system before the war was 100 percent dependent on supplies from Russia. Over the past year, the country has managed to reduce this figure to 40%, finding other sources.

"Russia was counting on the fact that it could blackmail us with an energy crisis. And Europe was able to solve this problem. During the discussion of this problem in the spring, no one believed that the EU could find a solution so quickly. Yes, we have to pay the price, and we hate to realize that our people have to pay more for energy," she said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Lavrov rules out negotiations with Zelenskyy
"There can be no talk of negotiations with Zelenskyy at least because he has legally forbidden to negotiate...
 Blinken rejects Russian demands to recognize new territories as collateral for negotiations
"The last thing I’ll say just because I have the opportunity to address this...
 German allies increased pressure on Scholz to allow delivery of Leopard tanks to Ukraine
Some German officials said they softened their stance ahead of a meeting of Ukraine's allies in Ramstein...
 Netherlands is considering sending Patriot systems to Ukraine
Last year, the Netherlands and Germany jointly deployed Patriots to Slovakia...
 The Irish Times: Ireland to send special forces to Kyiv to protect embassy
The Ukrainian government has already informed Irish officials that it will allow…
 NATO sends spy planes to Romania to monitor Russia's actions
"As Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine continues to threaten peace and security in Europe...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos