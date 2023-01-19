News
Karabakh President extends condolences, support to relatives of Armenia soldiers who died in military unit fire
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Society, Incidents

President Arayik Harutyunyan of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) expressed his condolences on the tragic fire that broke out in a military unit in Gegharkunik Province of Armenia.

On behalf of the people and authorities of Artsakh and personally, Harutyunyan extended his condolences and support to the relatives and friends of the servicemen who died in this fire, and wished a speedy recovery to all the injured soldiers.

"At this difficult moment, together with our brothers, we share the pain and sorrow of the loss," the Artsakh President added on Facebook.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that at around 1:30am on Thursday, a fire broke out—under still unknown circumstances—in the accommodation of the engineer-sapper troop of the military unit located in the territory of Azat village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province. According to preliminary data, 15 servicemen have died as a result of this fire, and three others are injured.
