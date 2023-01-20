Yerevan Mayor meets Iranian counterpart in Tehran: Bilateral cooperation discussed

Yerevan Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan met with his colleague Mostafa Chamran in Tehran, the press service of the Yerevan mayor's office informed NEWS.am.
The mayor specifically said that development of cooperation with Tehran municipal authorities is very important for the Armenian side. According to him, the interaction between the legislative bodies of the two capitals will open new prospects for the implementation of joint projects for the development of urban economy.
The mayor of Tehran, in his turn, noted that the sides have an impressive potential for expanding cooperation and transferring it to the practical plane.
"Tehran does have the potential to transfer knowledge and experience to Yerevan, and we are ready to make use of your experience ourselves," Chamran said during the talks.
According to Sargsyan, the history and culture of the two countries are closely intertwined with each other. That is one of the reasons why Iranian Armenians have become an inseparable part of the Islamic Republic, contributing to the development of this state.