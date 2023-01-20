News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
January 20
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
January 20
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Yerevan Mayor meets Iranian counterpart in Tehran: Bilateral cooperation discussed
Yerevan Mayor meets Iranian counterpart in Tehran: Bilateral cooperation discussed
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

Yerevan Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan met with his colleague Mostafa Chamran in Tehran, the press service of the Yerevan mayor's office informed NEWS.am.

The mayor specifically said that development of cooperation with Tehran municipal authorities is very important for the Armenian side. According to him, the interaction between the legislative bodies of the two capitals will open new prospects for the implementation of joint projects for the development of urban economy.

The mayor of Tehran, in his turn, noted that the sides have an impressive potential for expanding cooperation and transferring it to the practical plane.

"Tehran does have the potential to transfer knowledge and experience to Yerevan, and we are ready to make use of your experience ourselves," Chamran said during the talks.

According to Sargsyan, the history and culture of the two countries are closely intertwined with each other. That is one of the reasons why Iranian Armenians have become an inseparable part of the Islamic Republic, contributing to the development of this state.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Prime Minister's wife attends reception hosted by Iranian President
The reception was attended by all delegations attending the congress...
 Zohouri: Armenia's security is Iran's security
“The independence, territorial integrity of countries, including that of Armenia and all, should be respected in accordance with international laws,” the Iranian ambassador added…
 Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri: Cooperation with Armenia is very important for Iran
The Iranian ambassador reflected on the construction of the third power-transmission line between the two countries…
 Yerevan and Tehran become sister cities
Hrachya Sargsyan and Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani signed an agreement...
 Delegation headed by Mayor of Yerevan to visit Iran
The members of the Yerevan delegation will also visit a number of urban management structures...
 Armenia Police delegation visits Iran
The delegation held several meetings in Tehran…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos