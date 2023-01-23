Iranian foreign minister says feelings have taken precedence over reason in Europe

Turkey openly joins Azerbaijani authorities' campaign on territorial claims against Armenia

European Council head Michel: Coming weeks will be decisive for conflict in Ukraine

Georgia's ruling party says it does not supply goods to Russia in circumvention of sanctions

CNN: 12 people injured in Louisiana nightclub shooting

US charge d'affaires in Armenia underscores need for full restoration of free movement through Lachin corridor (PHOTOS)

Iran and Pakistan hold joint naval drills

Ombudsman: 70% of Karabakh healthcare facilities that are heated by natural gas face serious problems

11 patients are at Karabakh hospital intensive care unit, 4 are in critical condition

Fox News: billionaire George Soros spends at least $131 million to bribe US media

4 more medical patients transferred from Karabakh to Armenia, accompanied by Red Cross

Copper prices continue to rise

Power outages across Pakistan

Putin invites heads of Eurasian Union states to evaluate strategic directions of development

2 Armenia soldiers injured in fatal fire are in severe but stable condition

Identification of bodies of 15 Armenia soldiers killed in fire is completed

Gold trades at $1,930 a troy ounce

Posta: Erdogan to discuss matter of Sweden membership in NATO with Turkey government on Monday

Oil gets cheaper

Cyprus Mail: Turkey planning annexation in coming months

Toivo Klaar: Situation around Lachin corridor is serious, solutions have to urgently be found

Brazil, Argentina to start preparations for common currency

Painting found in barn becomes rare work of art worth $3 million

Balkan river, known for its breathtaking scenery, turned into a floating dump

UK: Writer appoints first-ever poet-in-residence at university botanical garden

Monarchy opponents planning protests at King Charles’ coronation

Netanyahu dismisses key Cabinet ally after Israel Supreme Court ruling

Karabakh state minister: We were convinced once again how valuable each and every Armenian's voice is

Biden enters 2023 with low approval ratings of his US presidency

Turkey elections to be held on May 14, Erdogan says

Russia peacekeepers escort humanitarian cargo convoy along Goris-Stepanakert motorway

Burkina Faso authorities order French troops to leave country within a month

Iran not ruling out withdrawing from nuclear weapons’ non-proliferation treaty

Armenia to host the 2nd International Congress for Women of Influence

King Charles’ coronation to be celebrated with street parties, light shows

Boris Johnson visits Ukraine, meets with Zelenskyy

Turks protest, for 2nd day, Quran-burning in Sweden

Macron: France, Germany must become pioneers to relaunch Europe

Iran announces Soleimani satellite constellation operational phase launch

US, allies agree to review Russian oil price cap in March

Iran to designate European armies as terrorists

Armenia economy minister in Berlin, attends Global Forum for Food and Agriculture

Greece needs EU assistance to protect its borders, minister says

Georgia parliament Armenian member has car accident

At least 10 killed, 10 injured in California mass shooting

Croatia president: EU efforts to uphold democratic standards in member countries could lead to bloc’s collapse

13 die in Aleppo residential building collapse

Turkey successfully completes deal to pay for Russian grain in rubles

Armenia FM to head for Brussels

India government orders Twitter, YouTube to block links to BBC documentary on PM Modi’s role in 2002 Gujarat riots

Germany new defense minister plans to visit Ukraine soon

Armenians stage protest outside White House

Federal debt possible default would be ‘calamity’ for US and global economy, Treasury secretary says

The Times of Israel: Israel moves to shore up ties with Caucasus

Karabakh President representative-at-large: Azerbaijan policy is very similar to people’s torture

Armenia PM sends congratulatory messages to China President, Premier

New batch of classified documents found in Biden's home

Scholz, Macron to try to reset troubled relations

Armenia new police patrol units’ service kicks off in Aragatsotn, Kotayk, Gegharkunik, Tavush provinces

Rescuers retrieve young man’s body from Yerevan Lake

Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia urge Germany to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Scientists show what Alps look like from space after abnormal heatwave in Europe

German authorities believe that EU needs to expand its presence in Africa

Markedonov names difference in Russian and Western approaches to Armenian-Azerbaijani problems

Moldovan President Sandu admits giving up neutrality to join military alliance

Avalanche kills 28 people in Tibet

Musk steps up security at his father's house and hires hundred bodyguards for fear of kidnapping

Names of all 15 servicemen killed in fire in village of Azat are known

Japan to push for negotiations with Russia on fishing off Kuril Islands

Iskandaryan: Peacekeepers fail to perform the duties they assigned themselves

Bitcoin starts to grow by more than 10%

Girl in Britain gets £39 million compensation for medical error

Armenian Defense Minister visits servicemen injured in fire

Moldovan President says there are 'serious discussions' about country's accession to NATO

Pashinyan: In Armenia everyone is equal before the law

Artsakh is under blockade for 41 days: About 4,100 people lose their jobs

Markedonov: Russia may lose its positions in the Caucasus, usually accompanied by destabilization

About 20,000 children are deprived of education in Artsakh

NATO Assistant Secretary General Lapsley demands the alliance countries to increase military production

Papikyan visits place of death of 15 Armenian servicemen on third day

Position of Swedish authorities called manifestation of 'modern barbarism' in Turkey

WSJ reports on boom in offshore oil production

Congressman: Biden administration must take measures to hold Baku accountable

NATO spokesman says Lachin corridor should be restored

Breaking Defense: Israel asked the U.S. for an F-15EX

Political analyst: Azerbaijan now wants to achieve two goals, and one has already been achieved

Unrest in Peru triggers global copper shortages since early January

British Prime Minister Sunak fined for not wearing seatbelt

Soldiers injured in fire in military unit show positive dynamics in resuscitation

Sergey Markedonov: Baku pushes back the red lines

Escalation is to be expected: Iskandaryan assesses likelihood of new Armenian-Azerbaijani war

Ankara cancels Swedish Defense Minister's visit to Turkey because of demonstrations in Stockholm

Markedonov says hopes for de-escalation of Lachin crisis are visible, but Baku's tactics will not change

Thomas de Waal: The Armenian side has one lever left in the negotiations

Thomas de Waal: There is no demand for a new war in Azerbaijan, Aliyev must take this into account

Protests prevent hundreds of tourists from leaving Machu Picchu in Peru

New Zealand's ruling party names country's next prime minister

Erdogan's personal army SADAT PMC accused of political repression in Turkey

Man was the only passenger on plane and described flight with the phrase wild experience

Why 4-day work week has advantages?