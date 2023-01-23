European Council head Michel: Coming weeks will be decisive for conflict in Ukraine  

President of the European Council Charles Michel said that the next two or three weeks would be decisive for the conflict in Ukraine, the politician told El Mundo.
According to Michel, during this period will determine the further development of events in Ukraine.
The next weeks, 2 or 3, are decisive. For the conflict and for the world.What happens in 2023, and a lot depends on the coming weeks, will determine our future, Michel noted.
Therefore, the head of the European Council called to continue to support Ukraine and supply all necessary aid.