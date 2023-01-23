News
NATO Secretary General to meet with head of German Defense Ministry amid discussion on tanks for Kyiv
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will meet with the head of the German Defense Ministry Boris Pistorius in Berlin on January 24, the alliance's press service reported.

The meeting will take place against the background of the discussion of the supply of tanks to Ukraine.

On Tuesday, January 24, NATO Secretary General will meet in Berlin with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, the statement said.

Pistorius and Stoltenberg will also make a press statement.

On January 20, the defense ministers of about 50 countries met at the American Ramstein airbase in Germany to discuss further military assistance to Kyiv. Following the meeting, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius announced that the participants had not yet made any decision on the delivery of the German Leopard 2 tanks requested by Ukraine.

Later, on January 22, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that if Poland delivered Leopard tanks to Ukraine, the FRG "would not object. Poland responded that a corresponding statement should be repeated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
