PACE decides to discuss Azerbaijan’s closure of Lachin corridor
PACE decides to discuss Azerbaijan’s closure of Lachin corridor
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Minutes ago, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) decided to discuss the matter of the humanitarian consequences of the Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin corridor on the agenda of this session. Vladimir Vardanyan, a member of Armenia’s National Assembly (NA) delegation to  the PACE and a member of the ruling majority "Civil Contract" Faction in the NA, informed about this on Facebook.

Tiny Kox, a politician representing the Netherlands, who was elected PACE president, after taking up his duties, said that the consequences of the humanitarian crisis caused by the closure of the Lachin corridor should be discussed at the PACE as a current issue.

But the head of the Azerbaijani delegation at PACE, Samad Seyidov, asked to speak and claimed that the Lachin corridor is not closed, and he hopes to be able to present the real situation to the PACE.

The head of the Armenian delegation, Ruben Rubinyan, countered him, stressing that contrary to Seyidov's statement, not only is the Lachin corridor closed, but a humanitarian crisis has matured there.

The matter was put to a vote and, with 91 votes in favor, it was decided to discuss this matter.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
