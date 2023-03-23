News
Newspaper: ‘Guests’ expected in Armenia, Azerbaijan from West
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Past daily of Armenia writes: According to the information of Past newspaper, a visit of a large Western delegation to the region is planned in the near future. In this case, it is about the South Caucasus region representatives of the US State Department, who plan to visit Yerevan and Baku with a fairly representative team. According to our information, the main purpose of the visit is to understand the current picture and the general situation on the spot.

According to our [Armenian] MFA source, the West, particularly Washington, was not satisfied with the reports presented by Toivo Klaar, the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, and the [US] State Department found it expedient to understand first hand what is happening in the region. According to the newspaper’s information, it is planned to try to find solutions on the spot and, depending on the situation, to carry out preparatory work for further negotiations.

Our source also conveys that the visit is first of all important for Washington from the point of view of weakening Russia's position in the region, strengthening its own position, as well as giving the EU monitors [in Armenia] additional "carte blanche," so to speak.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
