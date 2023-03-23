News
Armenia premier: There will be peace treaty with Azerbaijan based on written documents obtained at highest levels
Armenia premier: There will be peace treaty with Azerbaijan based on written documents obtained at highest levels
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


There will be a peace treaty [with Azerbaijan], and it will be on the basis of the written documents obtained at the highest levels. This was stated by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the Armenian government, as he addressed Armenia and the international community.

"As for what we have to do, the Armenian government and the public should engage in daily creative work—building, reforming, creating good, strengthening the security system. We shall not deviate for a single minute from the path of development, strengthening of Armenia, and reinforcing of our democracy," emphasized the Armenian PM.
