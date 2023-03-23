Artsakh FM expresses support for OSCE Minsk Group work resumption

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has expressed his support for the resumption of the work of the OSCE Minsk Group.
Speaking at the video link entitled "Artsakh: 100 Days of Blockade," Sergey Ghazaryan repeated that, "We believe that all three co-chairing countries [of the OSCE Minsk Group] are to some extent responsible for the situation created after the 44-day war [in 2020]."
Answering the question about the role of France—a member of the OSCE Minsk Group, the Artsakh FM noted about the active work in the attempts to achieve the unblocking of the Lachin corridor.
"At the same time, taking into account that the blockade [by Azerbaijan] has not been lifted, this work must continue," said Ghazaryan.
According to him, it is necessary to restore the format of the OSCE Minsk Group, taking into account its accumulated experience.