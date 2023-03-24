Brazil ex-president Rousseff heads BRICS bank

Former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff has been elected as the head of New Development Bank (NDB), a multilateral financial institution set up by the five BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) countries.
“On March 24, 2023, the Board of Governors of the New Development Bank (NDB) unanimously elected H.E. Mrs. Dilma Vana Rousseff as the President of the Bank, effective immediately, in full accordance with the Articles of Agreement of the New Development Bank and the procedures of the President election,” the NDB said in a statement on Friday.
In February, the Brazilian G1 portal reported that the members of the BRICS countries had reached an agreement on the candidacy of the new head of the NDB, and that it will be headed by Rousseff. Before her, the bank was headed by Brazilian diplomat Marcus Troyjo, who was appointed by the former president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro.