News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
March 25
USD
388.07
EUR
416.17
RUB
5.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
March 25
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.07
EUR
416.17
RUB
5.07
Show news feed
Brazil ex-president Rousseff heads BRICS bank
Brazil ex-president Rousseff heads BRICS bank
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

Former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff has been elected as the head of New Development Bank (NDB), a multilateral financial institution set up by the five BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) countries.

“On March 24, 2023, the Board of Governors of the New Development Bank (NDB) unanimously elected H.E. Mrs. Dilma Vana Rousseff as the President of the Bank, effective immediately, in full accordance with the Articles of Agreement of the New Development Bank and the procedures of the President election,” the NDB said in a statement on Friday.

In February, the Brazilian G1 portal reported that the members of the BRICS countries had reached an agreement on the candidacy of the new head of the NDB, and that it will be headed by Rousseff. Before her, the bank was headed by Brazilian diplomat Marcus Troyjo, who was appointed by the former president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
ARMBUSINESSBANK announces a campaign for payments via Apple Pay
iPhone 14 Pro Max smartphone...
 AraratBank acts as an underwriter of National Mortgage Company RCO bonds
he company will underwrite 500,000 AMD-denominated bonds for a total volume of AMD 5,000,000,000...
 Ameriabank honored as the Best Investment Bank in Armenia for 2023 by Global Finance
Companies rely on the advice, consultation and guidance of investment bankers whenever a major initiative is in play...
 The updated version of ABB Mobile app already available
The mobile app with a new interface, improved functionality and up-to-date solutions is designed for making transactions faster just with a few taps...
 ARMBUSINESSBANK is Issuer of Food Support Cards
ARMBUSINESSBANK's food support cards are designed only for non-cash purchase of food products...
 Unibank became the leader by the number of consumer loans
Taking into account that the loans for smartphones, household, computer and other equipment are most in demand, Unibank has significantly expanded its partner network...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos