Show news feed
Updated Hyundai Sonata Sedan is introduced
Updated Hyundai Sonata Sedan is introduced
Region:World News
Theme: Car World

Hyundai has shown the exterior and interior of its updated Sonata Sedan. The press service of this South Korean car manufacturer has presented the official photos of this novelty; both the regular version and the Sonata N Line for the South Korean market have already been revealed.

There are many improvements: the optics, front fenders, hood and trunk lid stamping have been changed. From the front and from the driver's seat, the 2024 Hyundai Sonata feels completely new, reports Motor.

From now on, all Hyundai sedans are decorated in the same style. Since 2023, the Solaris, Elantra, Sonata, and Grandeur have acquired "hidden" optics with a full-width LED strip of daytime running lights.

Also, Hyundai designers have increased the area of the middle part of the lamps, not saved on the other lid of the trunk, and changed the profile of the bumper. The N Line variant features a pair of round twin tailpipes, front fender flares, and a contrasting spoiler.

After this update, the Sonata will have an all-new interior in the spirit of the Kona crossover. Now in front of the driver there is a curved composite display, which consists of a 12.3-inch "neat" screen and a touch screen of the same size. The transmission of the gearbox is located under the steering wheel, and the multifunction steering wheel has become more conservative.

There is no information about the equipment yet, but the expected innovation is the appearance of an all-wheel drive.

All details about the updated Hyundai Sonata will be revealed on Thursday at the Seoul Motor Show. Its foreign version may be introduced on April 6 at the New York International Auto Show.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
