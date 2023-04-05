News
Wednesday
April 05
USD
388.32
EUR
424.98
RUB
4.89
Newspaper: Details announced from meeting of Armenia parliament inquiry committee on 2020 war circumstances
Newspaper: Details announced from meeting of Armenia parliament inquiry committee on 2020 war circumstances
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: Zhoghovurd daily learned that yesterday RA former minister of foreign affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had visited the investigating committee—formed in the NA [(National Assembly)]—studying the circumstances of the 44-day war [in 2020]. (...).

We learned that the MPs asked him various questions about what he had received from his predecessors as diplomacy, and whether there were any mistakes in diplomacy that could have had bad consequences. A question was asked whether there were any omissions or steps in the domain of foreign diplomacy that could have contributed to the war.

According to the information of Zhoghovurd daily, this committee will call new people every week to ask different questions; that is, an intensive phase has begun, and they want to invite at least two people to the committee every week in order to achieve the desired result.
This text available in   Հայերեն
