Armenia premier: Deployment spots on 7km of border with Azerbaijan are specified, cartographers are working on 5km

I informed at the previous session of the government that due to commissioning of the new Kornidzor-Tegh motorway connecting Armenia to the Lachin corridor, there will be a change in the route to the Lachin corridor, as a result of which the protection of the 12km section of the Armenia-Azerbaijani border will be taken over by the border guard troops of Armenia. This was stated by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the Armenian government.

Also, Pashinyan said: "The reason is that until that time, direct protection of the mentioned part of the border was not carried out by either Armenia or Azerbaijan according to the agreement reached last year to ensure the temporary route of the Lachin corridor.

"And here, as it is known, certain problems arose during the taking over of the direct protection of the border, as the NNS [(National Security Service) of Armenia] had informed about, stressing that there were misreading of maps during the deployment of both sides. In some places, according to our assessment of the Armenian side, the Azerbaijani side had positioned itself and carried out engineering work 100-300 meters ahead the border, in the territory of Armenia. After that, an agreement was reached that the cartographers from both sides would adjust the situation. During this period, work was carried out to adjust the spots of deployment of the border guards and the situation has improved to a certain extent. Particularly, the spots of deployment at 7km from 12km [of the border] have been specified, the discussions about 5km continue. Our disposition was and continues to be to avoid the escalation of the situation. I hope that the adjustment of the location spots will be carried out in a constructive atmosphere."

The Armenian PM added: "In this unstable and uncertain global environment, we need strong nerves and restraint in order not to give tribute to the forces interested in the matter off ‘exploding’ the regional situation. Despite all the difficulties, the government of Armenia tirelessly reaffirms its commitment to the peace agenda."