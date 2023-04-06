Armenia to participate in US-led Defender 23 military exercises

Armenia and Moldova will take part in large-scale multinational military exercises led by the United States, the US Department of Defense informs.
The Defender 23 military exercises will begin in Europe on April 22, they will last two months, and cover the territory of ten European countries.
About 9,000 US soldiers and approximately 17,000 servicepersons from 26 allied and partner nations will participate in these military exercises, the US Department of Defense added in a statement.
In addition to the United States, troops from Albania, Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, the Netherlands, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom will take part in the Defender 23 military exercises.