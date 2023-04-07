News
US Secretary of State announces timeframe for Ukraine counterattack
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his opinion, in an interview with a number of mass media, about the declarations of the Ukrainian authorities to liberate all territories occupied by Russia, including Crimea.

"Ukraine should make those decisions. Ukraine is a democratic country. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is responsible for leading the country... But he must also be open to the will of Ukrainians," said Blinken to the newspapers of the Funke Mediengruppe and the French newspaper Ouest-France.

Along with many other countries, the US is ready to help Ukraine protect its territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence, he said.

It is not yet known how it will develop in the coming weeks and months, said Blinken.

Ukraine's partners have two goals, Blinken said in the interview.

One is to do everything within our power to help Ukraine continue to bring back the territories, the US Secretary of State said. That includes a counteroffensive, which is likely to begin in the coming weeks, German media NTV reported.

Secondly, Ukraine should be assisted in increasing its mid-term and long-term potential, Blinken said.

Until Russia changes course, we will ensure the maintenance of unprecedented pressure with sanctions and export controls, said Blinken.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
