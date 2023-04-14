Newspaper: Army General Staff chief admits that Tegh village incident was Armenian side’s omission as well

Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: A closed discussion on the border situation took place in the parliament yesterday. Zhoghovurd daily has learned details of that discussion.
The main agenda of the discussion was the April 11 border incident in Tegh village and the infiltration of Azerbaijani servicemen into RA territory on its previous day, April 10.
We were informed that the discussion was in a question-and-answer format; first, the opposition MPs asked questions, then—the [ruling majority] CC [(Civil Contract) Faction] MPs. The questions were mainly addressed to [army] GS [General Staff] chief Edward Asryan, and the latter, as we managed to find out, gave mostly evasive answers.
As for the provocation carried out by the adversary in Tegh village, the chief of the GS admitted that it is also the consequence of the omission of the Armenian side.