Armenia Security Council chief, US official discuss possible prospects of cooperation in some domains

Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Security Council (SC) of Armenia, on Monday received Erika Olson, the Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the US Department of State.
They discussed the implementation of joint Armenian-American programs and the possible prospects of cooperation in a number of domains, the SC office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The interlocutors lauded the dynamics of stable development of Armenian-American relations, noting that mutual visits have become more active recently.
In addition, the parties underscored the further strengthening of Armenian-American cooperation, also in the context of ensuring stability and peace in the region.