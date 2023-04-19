Armenia 2nd President’s office: Ilham, who behaved like puppy during Kocharyan's tenure, pretends to be Gampr

The office of the second President of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, responded to Tuesday’s statements made by the president of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, where he send another impudent message to Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and mentioned Kocharyan.
Bagrat Mikoyan, the head of the office of the second President of Armenia, noted as follows in connection with these statements: "Apparently, Aliyev Jr. cannot forget in any way who they lost to during the first Karabakh war [in the early 1990s]. Ilham, who behaved like a puppy during Robert Kocharyan's tenure, is now pretending to be a Gampr [dog]. He lost to President Kocharyan in all respects, and it is impossible to rewrite that history, no matter how much he gets cocky today."