Newspaper: 71 properties belonging to Armenia MOD are put up for sale
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: Back in April 2022, it became known that 71 properties—on the list of which, former military units, too—belonging to the RA MOD were put up for sale on the grounds of "rearming and modernizing the army."

As of April 20, 2023, i.e. 1 year later, only one of the 71 properties has been sold, and bids for one have ended.

The State Property Management Committee said that 39 out of 71 properties have been transferred to them at the moment, and there has been no handover-acceptance yet regarding the other 32.
Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն
