Armenia's representative presents objections to Azerbaijan's case before the International Court of Justice
Armenia's representative presents objections to Azerbaijan's case before the International Court of Justice
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Today the Representative of the Republic of Armenia on International Legal Matters, Yeghishe Kirakosyan, submitted to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) the Preliminary Objections of Armenia with respect to the Memorial of Azerbaijan in the case concerning Application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (Azerbaijan v. Armenia). Preliminary objections have been submitted to the entire text of Azerbaijan's lawsuit.

"It was reasoned that most of the claims set forth in Azerbaijan's lawsuit are outside the court's jurisdiction and inadmissible," the statement said.

The Court has suspended the proceedings of the case until the judgment on the issue of Preliminary Objections submitted by Armenia.

On February 22, the UN International Court of Justice granted Armenia's request for an interim measure and obliged Azerbaijan to ensure uninterrupted movement of citizens, vehicles, and goods in both directions through the Lachin corridor until the final decision on the "Armenia v. Azerbaijan" claim is rendered. Azerbaijan does not comply with this decision.
