Armenian Genocide victims honored at PACE chamber courtyard (PHOTOS)

Before the regular Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) session, we honored the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims before the Armenian cross-stone at the courtyard of the PACE chamber. National Assembly (NA) of Armenia deputy speaker Ruben Rubinyan, and Vladimir Vardanyan, chairman of the NA Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs, wrote this on Facebook.

"Ahead of the opening of the PACE session in Strasbourg on April 24, we commemorate the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide at the cross-stone placed in front of the Council of Europe.

"The unforgivable consequences of this crime against humanity, even after 108 years, are inseparable from the fate of every Armenian family.

"The prevention of genocide, the non-repetition of such crimes should become one of the most important directions of each of our activities.

"Nothing has been forgotten, no one has been forgotten.

"Genocides have no justification, no oblivion, no antiquity," wrote Vladimir Vardanyan.