News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
April 25
USD
386.24
EUR
425.64
RUB
4.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
April 25
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.24
EUR
425.64
RUB
4.73
Show news feed
digiPOS digital terminal from Ardshinbank: cash register in your smartphone
digiPOS digital terminal from Ardshinbank: cash register in your smartphone
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Continuously improving service conditions and expanding the range of services, Ardshinbank presents its customers with a new digital payment option - digiPOS digital payment terminal. It is an application thanks to which devices working with Android operating system and NFC system (smartphone, tablet, etc.) become a POS payment terminal.

Ardshinbank digiPOS accepts non-cash and contactless payments from debit and credit cards, including Apple Pay, Google Pay payment services anytime and anywhere.

To use digiPOS digital payment terminal, it is necessary to download the Ardshinbank digiPOS application on a smartphone with Android 8.1 or newer operating system and NFC technology, register and activate users.

According to Artur Hakobyan, director of SME business of Arshinbank, the digital terminal allows SME business owners and individual entrepreneurs to receive payments quickly, conveniently and safely anywhere and at any time.

“It is portable, always with you, no need to recharge and buy receipt paper. Especially suitable for mobile business owners. I want to emphasize that the process of activating a digiPOS is much shorter than when connecting a traditional POS-terminal” A. Hakobyan noted.

To activate digiPOS, you can approach any branch of the bank or apply online via this link: https://www.ardshinbank.am/en/content/pos-apply. Bank specialist will contact you, answer all your questions and organize the process.

For the first 50 RA resident customers applying for Ardshinbank digiPOS, there is a special offer:

  • Free account maintenance during the first year
  • Free Internet/Mobile banking
  • Free personal manager service to quickly solve possible issues.

Terms can be found here.

Ardshinbank’s activity is regulated by the Central Bank of Armenia.

Visual Mastercard 11920x1080px.jpg (35 KB)
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Gevorg Tarumyan:"Coming to Be Innovative, Digital and Human-Centered:Whole Ideology Changing as a Result of Rebranding"
Within the framework of the UBA TALKS project, we talked to Gevorg Tarumyan, the Chairman of ARMBUSINESSBANK Executive Board about the importance of the process...
 AraratBank has been awarded the title of Valued Partner of EBRD
Around two years under this cooperation were invested in implementing the Institutional Building Program...
 Smart solution from AraratBank: electric car loans at an interest rate starting at 9%
The electric car loan is available to customers aged 22-65 with a stable source of income and a good credit history...
 Ameriabank CEO Artak Hanesyan sums up Triple Best campaign: We believe in potential of our team, Armenia
Our shared values, vision, and mission will continue to guide our actions, as we remain committed to supporting the growth...
 AraratBank provides support to 100 children from underprivileged families
The first phase of the project implementation will involve 1000 students from vulnerable families living in Vanadzor...
 Byblos Bank Armenia launches Google PayTM support for cardholders
Cardholders will be able to store both credit and debit cards within Google Wallet and make contactless payments...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos