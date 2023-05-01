Switzerland heads UN Security Council by rotation

Switzerland on Monday assumed the presidency of the UN Security Council for the first time, replacing Russia in this rotating capacity.

Heading the UN Security Council during this month, Switzerland plans to live up to its reputation as a mediator and a facilitator of dialogue, the country’s permanent representative to the UN, Pascale Baeriswyl, told reporters.

But since the beginning of the Russian military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Switzerland's decisions regarding its policy of neutrality have been repeatedly slammed. In particular, the Swiss authorities have repeatedly vetoed the delivery of Swiss-made weapons by other countries to Ukraine. In addition, Switzerland has declined from handing over the private assets of Russians under sanctions to the recovery of Ukraine and joining the group to freeze those assets.